New Wave of ED Raids Expose Ties Between SDPI and Banned PFI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched fresh raids across multiple states as part of its money-laundering investigation into the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The raids reveal a strong connection between SDPI and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), with allegations of overlapping membership and shared resources.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued its crackdown on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) with fresh raids in multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Kerala, as part of a money-laundering probe.
Sources report that the investigations are uncovering significant links between SDPI and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), previously accused of terrorist activities before its ban in September 2022. The recent searches follow the arrest of SDPI national president M K Faizy in March.
According to the ED, the SDPI served as a political front for PFI, pointing to shared memberships and management of assets as evidence of their interconnected operations. Authorities are now delving deeper into the alleged financial connections and organizational ties between the two groups.
