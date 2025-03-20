Left Menu

Tragic Fire in Kalyan Claims Two Lives Amid Investigation

A gas leak in Kalyan led to a fire that injured three individuals. Two of them, including a 9-year-old girl, have succumbed to their injuries. The incident occurred when Vijay Tandel attempted to fix a faulty gas regulator. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating.

A gas leak incident in Kalyan has tragically claimed two lives, sparking a detailed investigation by local authorities. The fire broke out on February 25 when Vijay Ganpat Tandel, attempting to assist a neighbor with a faulty gas regulator, inadvertently set off a catastrophic blaze.

The devastating fire left three individuals severely injured, including Tandel, his neighbor, and her young daughter, Trisha Parve. Tandel succumbed to his injuries on March 7, followed by the heartbreaking death of 9-year-old Trisha Parve on March 13, both while receiving treatment in a Mumbai hospital.

A case of accidental death has been officially filed, with the Khadakpada police in Thane conducting a comprehensive probe to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

