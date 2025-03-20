Indonesia Expands Military Influence Amidst Democratic Concerns

Indonesia's Parliament has enacted a contentious revision of military law, permitting military officers to occupy more government roles without stepping down from the armed forces. This decision has sparked criticism from pro-democracy and rights groups who perceive it as a potential threat to Indonesia's nascent democracy.

Supported by all eight political parties in Parliament, the law's amendment is backed by parties aligned with President Prabowo Subianto. Notably, Subianto is a former army general whose past associations tie back to Indonesia's dictatorial rule.

Pro-democracy activists have expressed fears that this expanded role could reinstate the "dual function" of the military, reminiscent of the Suharto era, where the military held significant influence in civilian governance, effectively aiding autocratic control.

(With inputs from agencies.)