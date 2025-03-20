Record-Breaking Yaba Seizure in Assam: Drug Network Crumbles

In a significant drug operation, authorities in Assam's Sribhumi district seized Yaba tablets valued at over Rs 5 crore, arresting one peddler in the process, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the intelligence behind the operation in a post on X, stating, 'You may be smart, but our sources are smarter!' The operation conducted by @sribhumipolice resulted in the recovery of 17,000 Yaba tablets.

According to a senior official, the seized drugs have an estimated street value of Rs 5.1 crore based on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards. Yaba, known as 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine.

(With inputs from agencies.)