Heroic Policeman Bravely Shields Ex-MLA Amidst Violent Assault

Constable Sanjeev Kumar has been celebrated for his valor after sustaining several bullet wounds while protecting former Himachal Congress legislator Bamber Thakur. Honored with an appreciation letter from the Superintendent of Police (Security), Kumar's actions have been hailed as inspiring for the entire state.

The incident occurred during a mid-afternoon attack at Thakur's wife's government residence. Amidst the chaos, Thakur was injured, suffering a leg wound, while Kumar, his personal security officer, sustained multiple injuries but continued to engage the attackers.

SP Security Bhupinder Singh Negi praised Kumar's fearlessness, wishing him a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, authorities have identified two of the four attackers, seized the vehicle used, arrested three individuals, and established a special investigation team to delve into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)