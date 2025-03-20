2026 Census: AP's Commitment to District-wise SC Sub-Categorization
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu spoke about the state's commitment to district-wise SC reservation sub-categorization based on the 2026 census. He emphasized the need for accurate data to implement changes and referred to recommendations from a commission report that categorized SC communities into three sub-groups with distinct reservation percentages.
During an Assembly session, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu affirmed the government's intention to execute district-wise sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes based on the 2026 census results.
Naidu reiterated his electoral pledge and stated the importance of waiting for precise census data from the state's 26 districts before proceeding. A report by a one-man commission, led by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, analyzed 59 SC communities and made recommendations using older census data.
The commission identified three sub-groups with varied reservation needs: the 'most backward' Relli group, the 'backward' Madiga group, and the 'relatively less backward' Mala group, each receiving specific reservation quotas. Naidu highlighted the reliance on outdated 2011 census data by the commission.
