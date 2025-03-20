Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Taliban Discuss Prisoner Release

The Taliban's foreign minister met with U.S. Special Envoy Adam Boehler to discuss prisoner releases and consular services. Former U.S. representative Zalmay Khalilzad also attended, emphasizing the ongoing diplomatic engagement between Afghanistan and the U.S. through these critical discussions.

Updated: 20-03-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a significant diplomatic engagement, the Taliban administration's foreign minister held talks with U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler on Thursday.

The meeting focused on various issues, including the release of prisoners and the provision of consular services to Afghans residing in the United States, according to a statement from Afghanistan's foreign ministry.

Notably, the meeting was also attended by Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. special representative to Afghanistan, underscoring the importance of these discussions in shaping Afghanistan-U.S. bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

