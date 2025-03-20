High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Taliban Discuss Prisoner Release

In a significant diplomatic engagement, the Taliban administration's foreign minister held talks with U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler on Thursday.

The meeting focused on various issues, including the release of prisoners and the provision of consular services to Afghans residing in the United States, according to a statement from Afghanistan's foreign ministry.

Notably, the meeting was also attended by Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. special representative to Afghanistan, underscoring the importance of these discussions in shaping Afghanistan-U.S. bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)