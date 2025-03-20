Deportation Controversy: Indian Scholar's Fate in the U.S.

An Indian scholar, Badar Khan Suri, enrolled as a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, faces deportation from the United States. Federal authorities claim he is involved in spreading Hamas propaganda and has connections to an alleged terrorist adviser.

Suri, arrested by masked agents in Virginia, is accused of promoting antisemitism and opposing U.S. foreign policy. His case has sparked debates about academic freedoms and the government's approach to student activists.

The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of another Indian student's self-deportation under similar accusations, highlighting tensions surrounding U.S. immigration stances and perceptions of free speech in academia.

