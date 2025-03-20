Left Menu

Deportation Controversy: Indian Scholar's Fate in the U.S.

An Indian postdoctoral fellow, Badar Khan Suri, faces deportation due to alleged ties with Hamas. Arrested in Virginia, the Georgetown University researcher reportedly spread propaganda and holds connections with a suspected terrorist. His detention raises questions about academic freedom amid U.S. foreign policy criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:55 IST
An Indian scholar, Badar Khan Suri, enrolled as a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, faces deportation from the United States. Federal authorities claim he is involved in spreading Hamas propaganda and has connections to an alleged terrorist adviser.

Suri, arrested by masked agents in Virginia, is accused of promoting antisemitism and opposing U.S. foreign policy. His case has sparked debates about academic freedoms and the government's approach to student activists.

The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of another Indian student's self-deportation under similar accusations, highlighting tensions surrounding U.S. immigration stances and perceptions of free speech in academia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

