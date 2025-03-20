Elon Musk's X Challenges Expanded Censorship Powers in India

In a significant legal challenge, Elon Musk's X, previously known as Twitter, has accused India's IT ministry of unlawfully broadening its censorship capabilities, allowing for easier online content removal. The lawsuit signifies an escalation in ongoing legal disputes regarding the Indian government's directives for content takedowns.

X's court filing argues that the Indian Ministry of IT is requesting other government departments to use a Home Affairs Ministry website for issuing content blocking orders, bypassing stringent legal safeguards traditionally required. This, according to X, facilitates 'unrestrained censorship' and contravenes existing legal structures.

This case, currently pending a decision in the Karnataka High Court, highlights broader concerns about digital governance and freedom of expression in India, especially as Musk plans to expand ventures like Starlink and Tesla in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)