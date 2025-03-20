Left Menu

Elon Musk's X Challenges Expanded Censorship Powers in India

X, formerly Twitter, has filed a lawsuit against India's IT ministry over expanded censorship powers, alleging unlawful content removal orders. X argues this new mechanism bypasses legal safeguards, escalating legal tensions with Prime Minister Modi's government. The case involves broader implications for digital governance in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:10 IST
In a significant legal challenge, Elon Musk's X, previously known as Twitter, has accused India's IT ministry of unlawfully broadening its censorship capabilities, allowing for easier online content removal. The lawsuit signifies an escalation in ongoing legal disputes regarding the Indian government's directives for content takedowns.

X's court filing argues that the Indian Ministry of IT is requesting other government departments to use a Home Affairs Ministry website for issuing content blocking orders, bypassing stringent legal safeguards traditionally required. This, according to X, facilitates 'unrestrained censorship' and contravenes existing legal structures.

This case, currently pending a decision in the Karnataka High Court, highlights broader concerns about digital governance and freedom of expression in India, especially as Musk plans to expand ventures like Starlink and Tesla in the country.

