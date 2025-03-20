President Ramaphosa Condemns CIAG’s U.S. Visit Amid Rising Diplomatic Tensions

In a stern rebuke against separatist aspirations, President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his strong disapproval of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group’s (CIAG) planned visit to the United States, where they intend to lobby for the Western Cape’s secession from South Africa. Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya conveyed the President’s sentiments during a media briefing on Thursday morning, reinforcing the government’s stance against any attempts to fracture the unity of the nation.

Unwavering Commitment to National Unity

Magwenya reaffirmed that South Africa's constitutional democracy, established in 1994, cemented a non-racial, singular state that champions unity in diversity. Any move toward secession, he stated, directly undermines the principles of this democracy.

“There is no part of our beautiful land that can be allowed to secede,” Magwenya declared. “The President cautions everyone to exercise his or her Constitutionally given right, but to do so in a manner that does not undermine and subvert Constitutional democracy in South Africa.”

He further emphasized that South Africans should focus on collective efforts to build a stronger and more resilient country, especially amid an evolving and often unpredictable geopolitical landscape.

Diplomatic Tensions with the United States

This development unfolds amid rising tensions between South Africa and the United States, particularly following the enactment of the Expropriation Act of 2025 and the recent expulsion of South African Ambassador to the USA, Ebrahim Rasool. The diplomatic fallout has heightened concerns over the state of bilateral relations between Pretoria and Washington.

The Expropriation Act, which replaces the Apartheid-era Expropriation Act of 1975, aligns with South Africa’s constitutional commitment to land reform and seeks to correct historical injustices while maintaining legal safeguards. However, the Act has been met with criticism from various international entities, including some factions within the U.S. government, who perceive it as a violation of property rights.

“The new Act introduces a transparent expropriation framework that strikes a balance between land reform and legal protections,” Magwenya explained. “It followed all legally prescribed channels to be enacted into law, and we reject any insinuation that it arbitrarily expropriates land or constitutes a human rights violation.”

Managing Diplomatic Strains

The expulsion of Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool from the U.S. has further intensified diplomatic turbulence. While the U.S. government has not publicly disclosed specific reasons for his expulsion, analysts speculate that it may be linked to growing tensions over South Africa’s foreign policy stance, economic reforms, and perceived alignment with global actors that the U.S. views with skepticism.

Addressing the matter, Magwenya urged caution among South Africans planning homecoming rallies for the ambassador. “Government urges all political formations to refrain from partaking in actions that may be viewed as inflammatory or worsen the already volatile diplomatic relationship with the United States.”

He emphasized that South Africa remains committed to upholding the rule of law and fostering constructive international relations despite these tensions. “We remain a rule-of-law society and adhere unwaveringly to the principles of our constitutional democracy. We hope to engage diplomatically and work towards restoring a stable and mutually beneficial relationship with the U.S.”

Western Cape Secession: A Divisive Agenda

The Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG) has been advocating for the Western Cape’s secession, citing economic and governance concerns. The group argues that the province would be better off as an independent state, separate from South Africa. However, the national government has repeatedly dismissed such aspirations as unconstitutional and unfeasible.

Analysts suggest that CIAG’s planned visit to the U.S. is a strategic move to garner international support, particularly from conservative American factions that are critical of South Africa’s government policies. However, legal experts have pointed out that the South African Constitution does not provide any legal framework for secession, making such an endeavor legally implausible.

“The unity of South Africa is non-negotiable,” Magwenya stated firmly. “Instead of seeking to divide, we must focus on strengthening our democracy, addressing socio-economic challenges, and working together to build a better future for all South Africans.”

Looking Ahead

As South Africa navigates these turbulent diplomatic waters, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to national unity and the rule of law. The tension between Pretoria and Washington underscores the complexities of international relations, particularly in an era of shifting global alliances and economic realignments.

For now, President Ramaphosa’s administration is focused on fostering national cohesion, advancing land reform within constitutional parameters, and seeking diplomatic resolutions to ongoing tensions with the U.S. Whether these efforts will be met with cooperation or continued confrontation remains to be seen.