Colonel's Family Demands CBI Probe in Patiala Police Assault Case

The family of an Army Colonel accused 12 police officials of assaulting him and his son during a parking dispute in Patiala, petitioning the Punjab governor for a CBI probe.

Discontent with the current magisterial investigation, Colonel Bath's family claims the officials involved have not been named in the FIR. The incident, resulting in serious injuries, occurred near a roadside eatery last March.

Despite suspensions of the involved officers, the family plans to protest, vying for justice and transparency in the investigation process.

