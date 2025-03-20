Colonel's Family Demands CBI Probe in Patiala Police Assault Case
Colonel Bath's family has alleged police brutality over a parking dispute, seeking a CBI investigation and rejecting a magisterial probe. The incident involved 12 police officials and led to severe injuries for the Colonel and his son. The family is planning a protest for justice.
The family of an Army Colonel accused 12 police officials of assaulting him and his son during a parking dispute in Patiala, petitioning the Punjab governor for a CBI probe.
Discontent with the current magisterial investigation, Colonel Bath's family claims the officials involved have not been named in the FIR. The incident, resulting in serious injuries, occurred near a roadside eatery last March.
Despite suspensions of the involved officers, the family plans to protest, vying for justice and transparency in the investigation process.
