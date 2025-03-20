DGP-Rank Officer Under Scrutiny in High-Profile Gold Smuggling Case

The ongoing probe into DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao's alleged role in a gold smuggling operation has taken a significant turn, lending weight to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's accusations against his stepdaughter, Kannada actress Ranya Rao.

Official sources revealed that a detailed inquiry by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta uncovered misuse of police protocol by Rao at Bengaluru airport, especially during her travels from Dubai. CCTV footage further supported these claims, showing consistent use of protocol services facilitated by the DGP-rank officer.

The Karnataka government placed Rao on compulsory leave amid these revelations. In connection with the smuggling case, Rao has been questioned, and evidence of gold and currency worth crores has been seized from Ranya's possession, marking a crucial development in this high-profile investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)