Germany Reopens Embassy in Damascus Amid Syrian Transition

Germany has reopened its embassy in Damascus after 13 years, marking a significant diplomatic step as it seeks to engage with Syria's unfolding political transition. Led by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, this move highlights Germany's interest in Syrian stability, European involvement, and addressing the challenges faced by refugee returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:34 IST
After a 13-year closure, Germany has reopened its embassy in Damascus, signaling a renewed diplomatic effort in Syria amid the ongoing political transition. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock led the reopening, underscoring the need for Germany and Europe to maintain a presence with 'eyes and ears' on the ground.

Germany's return to Damascus aligns with other European countries like Italy and Spain, highlighting a coordinated interest in Syria's stability. The German embassy will initially function with a small team, as Baerbock emphasized the role of European countries in advancing Syria's political process and fostering inclusivity among diverse groups.

Baerbock's visit follows recent violent clashes and aims to support transitional dialogues. The minister stressed the importance of accountability and praised agreements with Kurdish-led authorities. She also addressed the complex issue of Syrian refugees, advocating for a gradual return to Syria, beginning with neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

