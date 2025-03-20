Left Menu

Delhi's Summer Action Plan: Ensuring Uninterrupted Water Supply

Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma launches a Summer Action Plan aiming to ensure a steady water supply during summer by holding weekly meetings with Delhi Jal Board officials. The plan focuses on legalizing connections, curbing illegal ones, and enhancing transparency through GPS-fitted tankers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:49 IST
To combat water scarcity during the peak summer months, Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma has unveiled a new Summer Action Plan. It mandates weekly reviews with Delhi Jal Board officials to streamline operations.

Key focus areas include legalizing water connections and curbing illegal ones by revising rates. The introduction of GPS-fitted water tankers aims to increase transparency in distribution.

Furthermore, efforts are being made to monitor underground reservoir outflow and develop a complaint monitoring system to ensure efficient water management in Delhi.

