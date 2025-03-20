Delhi's Summer Action Plan: Ensuring Uninterrupted Water Supply

To combat water scarcity during the peak summer months, Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma has unveiled a new Summer Action Plan. It mandates weekly reviews with Delhi Jal Board officials to streamline operations.

Key focus areas include legalizing water connections and curbing illegal ones by revising rates. The introduction of GPS-fitted water tankers aims to increase transparency in distribution.

Furthermore, efforts are being made to monitor underground reservoir outflow and develop a complaint monitoring system to ensure efficient water management in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)