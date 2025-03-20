Left Menu

Farm Leaders to Meet Punjab Minister Amidst March Plans

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders are invited to a meeting with Punjab's Agriculture Minister ahead of their planned march to the Vidhan Sabha. The meeting, proposed for Friday, will address demands such as crop purchases at minimum support prices and land rights. The march aims to highlight ongoing farmers' issues.

Updated: 20-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:25 IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders have been invited to a crucial meeting with Punjab's Agriculture Minister, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, as confirmed on Thursday. The discussion aims to address a range of issues put forth by the SKM ahead of their scheduled march on March 26.

The meeting, proposed by the state's Agricultural Department, is set to occur at Punjab Bhawan at 4 PM. Among those invited are the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), which is aligned with SKM's objectives but not with the ongoing protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

This development follows SKM's announcement to mobilize farmers for a march to the Punjab assembly, highlighting demands including the state purchase of six crops at minimum support prices, debt relief, land rights, and compensation for farmers' families affected by the 2020-21 agitations.

