Allahabad High Court Demands Compliance with UP Gangsters Act

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern directive to the Uttar Pradesh home secretary and director general of police to ensure adherence to the Gangsters Act, specifically in documenting 'gang charts' and criminal histories. This order came amidst concerns over non-compliance with the Act's provisions.

The court's division bench, comprising Justice Siddharth and Justice P K Giri, highlighted the necessity of maintaining detailed and accurate records in prescribed formats. It further ordered a separate documentation of the criminal histories of listed gangsters. The arrest of the petitioner, Jai Prakash Bind alias Neta from Bhadohi, was stayed as discrepancies in his 'gang chart' records were noted.

The bench called for a response from the state government and demanded distribution of the order to ensure district magistrates and police officials comply. The court underscored a discrepancy where four cases existed but were not reflected in the required columns of the 'gang chart'. This directive seeks to streamline adherence to existing legal requirements, promoting transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)