Allahabad High Court Demands Compliance with UP Gangsters Act
The Allahabad High Court has instructed Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure proper compliance with the Gangsters Act, emphasizing the accurate documentation of 'gang charts' and the criminal history of accused individuals. The directive follows a petition by Jai Prakash Bind, whose arrest under the Act has been temporarily stayed due to incomplete records.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern directive to the Uttar Pradesh home secretary and director general of police to ensure adherence to the Gangsters Act, specifically in documenting 'gang charts' and criminal histories. This order came amidst concerns over non-compliance with the Act's provisions.
The court's division bench, comprising Justice Siddharth and Justice P K Giri, highlighted the necessity of maintaining detailed and accurate records in prescribed formats. It further ordered a separate documentation of the criminal histories of listed gangsters. The arrest of the petitioner, Jai Prakash Bind alias Neta from Bhadohi, was stayed as discrepancies in his 'gang chart' records were noted.
The bench called for a response from the state government and demanded distribution of the order to ensure district magistrates and police officials comply. The court underscored a discrepancy where four cases existed but were not reflected in the required columns of the 'gang chart'. This directive seeks to streamline adherence to existing legal requirements, promoting transparency and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting US Exports: Mexico Aims for Higher Compliance Under USMCA
From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry
SC directs MLA Abbas Ansari not to leave UP, seeks status report from police on compliance of bail conditions in 6 weeks.
Switzerland Faces Scrutiny Over Climate Compliance
Norway's Wealth Fund Watchdog Reviews Ethical Compliance Amid Gaza Conflict