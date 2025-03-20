Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Demands Compliance with UP Gangsters Act

The Allahabad High Court has instructed Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure proper compliance with the Gangsters Act, emphasizing the accurate documentation of 'gang charts' and the criminal history of accused individuals. The directive follows a petition by Jai Prakash Bind, whose arrest under the Act has been temporarily stayed due to incomplete records.

Updated: 20-03-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:55 IST
The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern directive to the Uttar Pradesh home secretary and director general of police to ensure adherence to the Gangsters Act, specifically in documenting 'gang charts' and criminal histories. This order came amidst concerns over non-compliance with the Act's provisions.

The court's division bench, comprising Justice Siddharth and Justice P K Giri, highlighted the necessity of maintaining detailed and accurate records in prescribed formats. It further ordered a separate documentation of the criminal histories of listed gangsters. The arrest of the petitioner, Jai Prakash Bind alias Neta from Bhadohi, was stayed as discrepancies in his 'gang chart' records were noted.

The bench called for a response from the state government and demanded distribution of the order to ensure district magistrates and police officials comply. The court underscored a discrepancy where four cases existed but were not reflected in the required columns of the 'gang chart'. This directive seeks to streamline adherence to existing legal requirements, promoting transparency and accountability.

