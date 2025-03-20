Left Menu

U.S. Launches Major Strikes in Hodeidah

The U.S. conducted four major strikes on Hodeidah, targeting the Al Mina district. These actions come as retaliation to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, marking the largest U.S. military operation in the Middle East during Trump's presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has executed a significant military operation by conducting at least four strikes on the Al Mina district in Hodeidah, Yemen. According to Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV, the targeted area includes the city's port and naval headquarters.

The strikes, initiated on Thursday, serve as a response to recent Houthi attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea.

This operation stands as the largest U.S. military engagement in the Middle East since President Donald Trump assumed office in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

