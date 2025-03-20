U.S. Launches Major Strikes in Hodeidah

The United States has executed a significant military operation by conducting at least four strikes on the Al Mina district in Hodeidah, Yemen. According to Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV, the targeted area includes the city's port and naval headquarters.

The strikes, initiated on Thursday, serve as a response to recent Houthi attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea.

This operation stands as the largest U.S. military engagement in the Middle East since President Donald Trump assumed office in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)