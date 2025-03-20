French Scientist Barred from U.S.: A Clash Over Research Opinions

A French scientist was reportedly barred from entering the United States after expressing criticism of the Trump administration's research policies, according to the French Education Ministry.

The scientist, traveling for a conference, faced rejection at the border, leading to a statement of concern from French officials. U.S. Customs and Border Protection cited privacy restrictions, revealing that all arrivals are scrutinized individually. They dismissed allegations of political bias in entry decisions.

The case is part of a larger narrative of U.S policies under President Trump, which includes stricter immigration controls and funding cuts affecting research bodies. These measures have prompted countries, like Germany and Britain, to update travel advisories for their citizens entering the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)