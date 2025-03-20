Controversial Takeover: Elon Musk's DOGE vs. U.S. Institute of Peace

In a dramatic courtroom decision, a federal judge ruled to allow, for the time being, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to continue its occupation of the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) premises. The tech mogul's team reportedly stormed the building with local police assistance earlier in the week.

This aggressive acquisition emerges amidst the Trump administration's campaign to downsize federal government operations, which includes reducing the massive workforce and curtailing expenses. Judge Beryl Howell voiced her disapproval of the methods employed by Musk's team, although she refrained from enacting a temporary stop to their endeavors.

USIP's legal efforts have faced obstacles, as the lawsuit was only supported by a fragment of its board members. The suit claims that the forcible entry and police-backed ejection of USIP staffers amounts to an illegal takeover, violating federal statutes, particularly as USIP is not a government entity.

