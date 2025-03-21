Whistleblower's Tragic End: A Family's Quest for Justice Against Boeing

The family of John Barnett, a former Boeing quality control manager, has filed a lawsuit against the aerospace giant, alleging that a company's harassment campaign ultimately led to his suicide. Barnett had been under scrutiny for his whistleblowing activities, detailing potential defects in jumbo jets, and faced relentless questioning by Boeing lawyers.

Boeing has yet to respond in court, but released a statement expressing condolences for Barnett's death. Reports reveal Barnett, 62, highlighted serious safety concerns, including hazardous metal shavings near flight control wiring and issues with 787 planes' oxygen systems, which he alleged were ignored and then met with harassment.

The lawsuit claims that the company subjected Barnett to poor job reviews, undesirable shifts, and public blame for delays, impacting his mental health. Diagnosed with PTSD, Barnett succumbed to intense depression. His family seeks compensation for emotional distress and financial losses linked to his untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)