Deadly Clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Security Forces vs. Militant Group

A fierce gunfight in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed the lives of a Pakistan Army captain and at least seven militants linked to a banned group, according to sources.

The operation, driven by intelligence inputs, unfolded in the Karri Malang area of Dera Ismail Khan, near the South Waziristan border.

Three additional soldiers sustained injuries during the intense confrontation, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)