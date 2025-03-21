Left Menu

Deadly Clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Security Forces vs. Militant Group

A gunfight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of an army captain and at least seven terrorists. The operation, against a banned outfit, was intelligence-based and took place in the Karri Malang area of Dera Ismail Khan district. Three soldiers were also injured.

A fierce gunfight in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed the lives of a Pakistan Army captain and at least seven militants linked to a banned group, according to sources.

The operation, driven by intelligence inputs, unfolded in the Karri Malang area of Dera Ismail Khan, near the South Waziristan border.

Three additional soldiers sustained injuries during the intense confrontation, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region.

