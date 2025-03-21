Conviction in Iranian Journalist Assassination Plot: The Inside Story

In a gripping courtroom saga, a jury found two men guilty of plotting to assassinate Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad in a murder-for-hire scheme, reportedly funded by the Iranian government.

The federal court in New York handed down the verdict after two weeks of high-stakes testimony, including revelations from a confessed gunman, and Alinejad herself. Prosecutors alleged the accused were high-ranking members of the Russian mob, while defense lawyers contested the evidence.

The plot, according to the prosecution, was Iran's response to Alinejad's online initiatives urging Iranian women to defy strict dress codes. Despite threats and intimidation, Alinejad continued her activism, rallying millions online.

(With inputs from agencies.)