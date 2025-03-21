Left Menu

Deported But Not Forgotten: The Story of Andres Morales

Andres Guillermo Morales, a Colombian-Venezuelan dual citizen, was deported from the U.S. to El Salvador without a criminal record or gang affiliations. His wife, Deicy Aldana, is advocating for his release, arguing that his rights have been violated. The Trump administration faces scrutiny over the deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 03:59 IST
Deported But Not Forgotten: The Story of Andres Morales

A Colombian-Venezuelan migrant, Andres Guillermo Morales, has been deported from the United States to El Salvador, drawing concerns from his wife about alleged rights violations. Despite having no criminal record or gang affiliations, Morales is being detained in a high-security prison.

President Donald Trump's administration is under judicial scrutiny, with a deadline looming to provide details about the deportations to El Salvador. The deportations were executed under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, citing alleged gang affiliations, but Morales' work permit and clean record challenge these claims.

Deicy Aldana, Morales' wife, has expressed grave concerns about his detention, stating that her husband's tattoos have no gang connections. As families of deported individuals raise alarms, the case of Morales highlights the potential missteps in the deportation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

