Judicial Block on Immigration Deportation Amid Hamas Allegations

A U.S. federal judge halted the deportation of Badar Khan Suri, an Indian student at Georgetown University. Accused of spreading Hamas propaganda, Suri's deportation faced opposition from civil rights groups. The controversial case highlights the Trump administration's crackdown on pro-Palestinian activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 05:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 05:05 IST
In a pivotal decision, a U.S. federal judge has placed a temporary hold on the deportation of Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and student at Georgetown University. Suri faced allegations from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for purportedly spreading Hamas propaganda and antisemitism.

The controversy centers on Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision, citing Suri's activities as detrimental to U.S. foreign policy. Suri, detained in Alexandria, Louisiana, remains in the U.S. on a student visa, with his wife, Mapheze Saleh, a U.S. citizen, supporting his case.

Legal experts, including the ACLU, argue that the case underscores the Trump administration's aggressive measures against foreign nationals involved in pro-Palestinian activism. Critics assert these actions unfairly target political opponents under seldom-used legal frameworks.

