Privacy Laws Violated: Elon Musk's DOGE Team's Unchecked Access to Sensitive SSA Data

A federal judge has ruled that the Social Security Administration likely violated privacy laws by allowing Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to access sensitive personal data of millions. The ruling halts further data sharing amid concerns of unauthorized access and potential privacy breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 07:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has deemed it likely that the Social Security Administration (SSA) violated privacy laws by enabling Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team to access sensitive data of millions of Americans. This ruling on Thursday has imposed a halt on further data sharing.

Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander of Maryland criticized the SSA's decision to grant DOGE 'unbridled access,' stating it intruded into personal affairs, despite the intention to combat fraud under President Trump's administration. The case highlights DOGE's extensive access to the SSA's databases, containing critical information of deceased individuals dating back to the 1930s.

The acting SSA head, Leland Dudek, expressed concerns about the court order's broad scope, which might necessitate terminating IT system access for all SSA employees. The advocacy group Democracy Forward hailed the ruling as a victory for data privacy, mandating DOGE to delete unlawfully accessed data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

