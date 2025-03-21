Netanyahu's Contentious Decision: Shin Bet Head Dismissed Amid Gaza Conflict

The Israeli government has unanimously backed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to dismiss Ronen Bar, the head of Shin Bet. Bar is expected to step down either on April 10 or once a new director is appointed, according to the Prime Minister's office.

Amid an escalating conflict in Gaza, Netanyahu informed Bar about his dismissal, underlining that trust in the head of the domestic security service is vital, especially during wartime. Netanyahu had reportedly lost confidence in Bar, impacting roles including counter-terrorism and government security.

This move is anticipated to spark criticism, as it coincides with an Israeli offensive in Gaza following Hamas' attack on October 7, which resulted in hostages taken and massive casualties. The crisis in Gaza has escalated, reporting over 49,000 deaths due to the Israeli campaign, exacerbating the humanitarian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)