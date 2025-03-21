Pentagon Plans and Policy: Trump, Musk, and Military Briefings – Fact or Fiction?

The New York Times has reported that the Pentagon planned to brief Elon Musk about potential U.S. military strategies concerning a possible conflict with China, a claim forefrontly denied by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump, taking to Truth Social, emphasized that China-related discussions will not feature in the meeting, which Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth similarly depicted as focused on innovation and production efficiencies.

A U.S. official indicated the planned briefing, albeit not strictly concerning China, would include an overview of various issues. With Musk's expanded advisory role, allegations of potential conflicts of interest surface due to his business ties with Tesla and SpaceX in China and the Pentagon.

