Pentagon Plans and Policy: Trump, Musk, and Military Briefings – Fact or Fiction?

President Donald Trump refutes claims by The New York Times alleging that Elon Musk would receive a Pentagon briefing about potential military plans with China. Military officials indicate the meeting will focus on innovation and production. Questions arise over conflicts of interest for Musk amidst rising U.S.–China tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:18 IST
The New York Times has reported that the Pentagon planned to brief Elon Musk about potential U.S. military strategies concerning a possible conflict with China, a claim forefrontly denied by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump, taking to Truth Social, emphasized that China-related discussions will not feature in the meeting, which Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth similarly depicted as focused on innovation and production efficiencies.

A U.S. official indicated the planned briefing, albeit not strictly concerning China, would include an overview of various issues. With Musk's expanded advisory role, allegations of potential conflicts of interest surface due to his business ties with Tesla and SpaceX in China and the Pentagon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

