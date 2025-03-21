Pentagon Plans and Policy: Trump, Musk, and Military Briefings – Fact or Fiction?
President Donald Trump refutes claims by The New York Times alleging that Elon Musk would receive a Pentagon briefing about potential military plans with China. Military officials indicate the meeting will focus on innovation and production. Questions arise over conflicts of interest for Musk amidst rising U.S.–China tensions.
The New York Times has reported that the Pentagon planned to brief Elon Musk about potential U.S. military strategies concerning a possible conflict with China, a claim forefrontly denied by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump, taking to Truth Social, emphasized that China-related discussions will not feature in the meeting, which Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth similarly depicted as focused on innovation and production efficiencies.
A U.S. official indicated the planned briefing, albeit not strictly concerning China, would include an overview of various issues. With Musk's expanded advisory role, allegations of potential conflicts of interest surface due to his business ties with Tesla and SpaceX in China and the Pentagon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Vietnam’s Social Insurance: Digital Innovation and Policy Recommendations
UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Rubio's view of Ukraine conflict as a US-Russia proxy war matches that of Putin
Kremlin says Rubio's view of Ukraine conflict as a US-Russia proxy war matches that of Putin
Europe is stronger than Russia and can win any conflict, says Poland's Tusk
Co-innovation Centre launched at Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council