US Supreme Court Faces Dilemma: Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Case

Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, seeks a stay on his extradition from the US to India. Supreme Court Justice Kagan previously denied this, but Rana renewed his application targeting Chief Justice Roberts. The case raises questions on torture risks and medical conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:06 IST
Tahawwur Rana

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear next month the case of Tahawwur Rana, a key figure linked to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, as he attempts to foil his extradition to India. Rana's plea for a stay of extradition hinges on concerns of torture and deteriorating health conditions.

Rana, 64, is petitioning to remain in the U.S., arguing that his Muslim and Pakistani background increases the risk of torture in India. His legal team cites severe medical conditions as additional grounds for avoiding extradition, claiming India's detention facilities could spell a death sentence for him.

Despite Associate Justice Elena Kagan rejecting Rana's initial plea, he's turned to the Supreme Court's Chief Justice John Roberts for reconsideration. The case has garnered political background noise, with President Trump already announcing Rana's extradition approval in conjunction with Indian Prime Minister Modi's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

