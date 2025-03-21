Left Menu

Turbulent Times in Tunisia: Leadership Shifts Amid Crisis

Tunisia's President Saied dismissed PM Kamel Maddouri, appointing Sara Zaafarani amid economic woes and migrant tensions. Zaafarani, a seasoned minister, faces high public expectations. Saied's leadership, marked by a power consolidation in 2021, is under scrutiny as Tunisia grapples with financial difficulties and a dire migrant crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:47 IST
Tunisian President Kais Saied

Tunisia is witnessing significant political changes as President Kais Saied dismisses Prime Minister Kamel Maddouri, appointing Sara Zaafarani in his place amid an economic downturn and increasing migration issues.

The move comes as a response to both underperformance by ministers and a pressing need to meet high expectations from the public. Sara Zaafarani's appointment aims to streamline government efforts, crucial after last year's economic growth lagged at 1.4%.

Meanwhile, the country battles international criticism for its handling of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. Tensions mount as migrants face clashes with locals, while human rights groups criticize the government's rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

