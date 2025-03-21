Court Denies Bail to Alleged Terrorist in RSS Memorial Recce Case

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has denied bail to Raees Ahmed Sheikh, a Jammu and Kashmir resident, accused of being an operative for the banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Sheikh was arrested for allegedly planning reconnaissance operations at the RSS founder's memorial in the city's Reshimbag area last year.

The court, comprising Justices Nitin Suryawanshi and Pravin Patil, rejected his bail plea, citing a lack of convincing evidence to the contrary. Despite Sheikh's claims through his lawyer that his activities did not qualify under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the court remained unconvinced, reaffirming prosecution arguments.

Government pleader Devendra Chauhan provided evidence of Sheikh's involvement with JeM, underscoring his intentions for future attacks. Witness testimonies and call data further supported the claims, leading to the denial of bail and continuation of legal proceedings under the UAPA.

(With inputs from agencies.)