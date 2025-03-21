Left Menu

Czech President's Odesa Visit Amid Russian Drone Strikes

Czech President Petr Pavel visited Odesa, Ukraine as Russia launched drone attacks on the city. During his visit, discussions centered around Black Sea security, highlighting ongoing tensions. Governor Oleh Kiper emphasized the reality of war in Ukraine, showcasing images of the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:50 IST
Czech President's Odesa Visit Amid Russian Drone Strikes
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel visited the Black Sea port city of Odesa in Ukraine, coinciding with a significant Russian drone assault, local Ukrainian officials reported. The attacks took place overnight into Friday, adding to the tension during his diplomatic visit.

Oleh Kiper, the Governor of Odesa Region, noted that the attack coincided with President Pavel's meeting with Ukrainian officials. Speaking on the Telegram messenger platform, Kiper emphasized that the ongoing war in Ukraine remains a pressing global issue, underlining the courage and persistence of the Ukrainian defense.

Pictures shared by Kiper displayed President Pavel engaged in discussions with Ukrainian attendees, primarily focusing on the security challenges concerning the Black Sea, an area of strategic interest in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025