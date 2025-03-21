Czech President's Odesa Visit Amid Russian Drone Strikes

Czech President Petr Pavel visited the Black Sea port city of Odesa in Ukraine, coinciding with a significant Russian drone assault, local Ukrainian officials reported. The attacks took place overnight into Friday, adding to the tension during his diplomatic visit.

Oleh Kiper, the Governor of Odesa Region, noted that the attack coincided with President Pavel's meeting with Ukrainian officials. Speaking on the Telegram messenger platform, Kiper emphasized that the ongoing war in Ukraine remains a pressing global issue, underlining the courage and persistence of the Ukrainian defense.

Pictures shared by Kiper displayed President Pavel engaged in discussions with Ukrainian attendees, primarily focusing on the security challenges concerning the Black Sea, an area of strategic interest in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)