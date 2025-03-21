Cricket Match Dispute Escalates to Violent Clash in Aligarh

A minor cricket match disagreement spiraled into violence in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, injuring eight, including two women, the police reported.

The altercation initiated between neighbors Anas and Mohsin during a match at the Qazi Pada locality under Sasni Gate police jurisdiction. Initially resolved by seniors, tensions flared up again Thursday night, according to M Shekhar Pathak, Superintendent of Police (City).

The conflict turned violent, involving rooftop firing and brick-batting, seriously injuring some participants. The injured were promptly taken to the district hospital, with those suffering head injuries referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. Normalcy is now restored, and legal actions are underway, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)