Supreme Court Contemplates Revoking Senior Advocate's Designation Amid Misconduct Allegations

Rishi Malhotra, a senior advocate, faces allegations of misconduct and misleading the court. The Supreme Court has issued a showcause notice questioning if his senior status should be revoked. The allegations have prompted introspection on the effectiveness of senior advocate designation guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:12 IST
Supreme Court
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has initiated proceedings to potentially revoke the senior designation of advocate Rishi Malhotra in an unprecedented move that follows serious misconduct allegations.

Accused of suppressing material facts and misleading the court, Malhotra's actions have prompted a full court meeting, leading to a showcause notice demanding an explanation of his conduct.

The situation has sparked debate over the efficacy of the existing guidelines governing senior advocate designations across India, highlighting the need for potential reforms and a reevaluation of the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana's Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana's Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan's Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

