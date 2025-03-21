Supreme Court Contemplates Revoking Senior Advocate's Designation Amid Misconduct Allegations

The Supreme Court has initiated proceedings to potentially revoke the senior designation of advocate Rishi Malhotra in an unprecedented move that follows serious misconduct allegations.

Accused of suppressing material facts and misleading the court, Malhotra's actions have prompted a full court meeting, leading to a showcause notice demanding an explanation of his conduct.

The situation has sparked debate over the efficacy of the existing guidelines governing senior advocate designations across India, highlighting the need for potential reforms and a reevaluation of the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)