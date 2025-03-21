Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Delhi High Court Judge's Alleged Stash of Cash

The alleged discovery of a large sum of cash at Judge Justice Yashwant Varma's residence has sparked controversy, prompting the Supreme Court to propose transferring him to the Allahabad High Court. The Congress criticized this step as insufficient without uncovering the money's origin to preserve trust in India's judiciary.

Updated: 21-03-2025 14:57 IST
The Supreme Court's decision to transfer a Delhi High Court judge, following the alleged discovery of a significant amount of cash at his residence, has caused widespread controversy. Justice Yashwant Varma is reported to face a transfer to the Allahabad High Court after a fire at his home led to the cash's discovery.

The Congress party, in response, has criticized the proposed transfer as inadequate, stressing the need to investigate the cash's origins to maintain public trust in the judiciary. Pawan Khera of the Congress highlighted the judge's involvement in high-profile cases and called for transparency.

The urgent meeting held by the Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, underscores the seriousness of the matter. The transfer recommendation now awaits the Centre's approval, with further actions possible if deemed necessary.

