Tragedy on Wheels: The Sabotage That Claimed Four Lives in Pune
A minibus fire, allegedly caused by driver sabotage in Pune, resulted in the deaths of four Vyoma Graphics employees. The company is cooperating with authorities and providing aid to the injured. Early investigations suggest a revenge motive linked to workplace disputes and a salary cut.
- Country:
- India
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Pune as a minibus carrying employees from Vyoma Graphics was engulfed in flames, reportedly due to an act of sabotage by the driver, Janardan Hambardekar. The tragedy claimed four lives and left several others injured, casting a shadow over the community.
Police have determined that the fire was not accidental, linking it to a personal vendetta stemming from workplace disputes and a recent salary cut faced by the driver. Hambardekar allegedly used benzene to initiate the blaze, escalating the conflict to a deadly extent.
The company, in response to the tragic event, has expressed its deepest sympathies and assured its cooperation with the investigation. Efforts are underway to support the victims' families, amidst hopes for justice and healing for those affected by this calamity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-US board reinstates thousands of USDA employees fired by Trump administration
Bill for provincialisation of municipal employees passed by Assam assembly
Tragic Altercation: Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Clash with Bus Employees in Kerala
Reinstatement Wave: Labor Department Employees Return
Reinstatement of 120 U.S. Labor Department Employees Amid Staffing Controversy