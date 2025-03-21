Left Menu

Tragedy on Wheels: The Sabotage That Claimed Four Lives in Pune

A minibus fire, allegedly caused by driver sabotage in Pune, resulted in the deaths of four Vyoma Graphics employees. The company is cooperating with authorities and providing aid to the injured. Early investigations suggest a revenge motive linked to workplace disputes and a salary cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Pune as a minibus carrying employees from Vyoma Graphics was engulfed in flames, reportedly due to an act of sabotage by the driver, Janardan Hambardekar. The tragedy claimed four lives and left several others injured, casting a shadow over the community.

Police have determined that the fire was not accidental, linking it to a personal vendetta stemming from workplace disputes and a recent salary cut faced by the driver. Hambardekar allegedly used benzene to initiate the blaze, escalating the conflict to a deadly extent.

The company, in response to the tragic event, has expressed its deepest sympathies and assured its cooperation with the investigation. Efforts are underway to support the victims' families, amidst hopes for justice and healing for those affected by this calamity.

