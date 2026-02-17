Telangana's Inclusive Policy for Muslim Employees During Ramzan

The Telangana government has issued an order allowing Muslim employees to leave their workplaces an hour early during the month of Ramzan to offer prayers. This directive permits government employees, teachers, and workers in public sectors to finish their duties at 4 PM, except when their presence is essential for work-related exigencies.

The Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao announced this exemption, which is in effect from February 19, 2026, to March 20, 2026. In addition, the state education department has adjusted the timings of Urdu medium schools to operate from 8.30 AM to 1.30 PM during this period.

This decision, although an annual tradition, has reignited controversy. Last year, BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, raised concerns about why similar allowances aren't provided for Hindu employees observing rituals like the Ayyappa Deeksha, a 41-day vow of devotion. Kumar highlighted challenges faced by Ayyappa devotees in balancing their religious responsibilities with job obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)