Left Menu

Telangana's Inclusive Policy for Muslim Employees During Ramzan

The Telangana government allows Muslim employees to leave early during Ramzan for prayers. The order applies from February 19 to March 20, 2026. Urdu medium schools will also adjust their timings. The exemption has sparked debate, with BJP leaders questioning similar allowances for Hindu practices like Ayyappa Deeksha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:34 IST
Telangana's Inclusive Policy for Muslim Employees During Ramzan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has issued an order allowing Muslim employees to leave their workplaces an hour early during the month of Ramzan to offer prayers. This directive permits government employees, teachers, and workers in public sectors to finish their duties at 4 PM, except when their presence is essential for work-related exigencies.

The Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao announced this exemption, which is in effect from February 19, 2026, to March 20, 2026. In addition, the state education department has adjusted the timings of Urdu medium schools to operate from 8.30 AM to 1.30 PM during this period.

This decision, although an annual tradition, has reignited controversy. Last year, BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, raised concerns about why similar allowances aren't provided for Hindu employees observing rituals like the Ayyappa Deeksha, a 41-day vow of devotion. Kumar highlighted challenges faced by Ayyappa devotees in balancing their religious responsibilities with job obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global
2
Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

 India
3
Shifting Tides in DHS Amidst Controversies and Resignations

Shifting Tides in DHS Amidst Controversies and Resignations

 Global
4
Colombia and Gulf Clan: Peace Talks Resume Amid Uncertainty

Colombia and Gulf Clan: Peace Talks Resume Amid Uncertainty

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026