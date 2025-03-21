Judicial Scandal: Cash Found at Judge's Home Sparks Inquiry
The BJP urges restraint in commenting on a scandal involving the discovery of a large cash sum at Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma's residence. Chief Justice of India is handling the case, and an inquiry is underway following the incident, which occurred during firefighting efforts.
- Country:
- India
Amid a brewing judicial scandal, the BJP has chosen caution concerning the discovery of a huge cash pile at the home of a Delhi High Court judge. The Chief Justice of India is looking into the matter, encouraging a reserved approach from the party regarding judiciary affairs.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted media reports, asserting that the Chief Justice is on top of the situation. This follows an incident where firefighters and police uncovered a large sum of cash while responding to a fire at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence.
In a twist, BJP's IT head, Amit Malviya, pointed out Justice Varma's prior halting of CBI investigations into allegations against politician Shibu Soren. With the Supreme Court initiating an inquiry, a transfer recommendation for Justice Varma has emerged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Delhi
- High Court
- cash
- judge
- Justice Yashwant Varma
- Chief Justice of India
- inquiry
- fire
- corruption
ALSO READ
REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Judges face rise in threats as Musk blasts them over rulings
US foreign aid contractors go to judge after Supreme Court boost
UPDATE 1-US foreign aid contractors go to judge after Supreme Court boost
Need to build society where no one is judged on religion, caste: Nitin Gadkari
After a murder, cartels loom over Mexico's new system of electing judges