Judicial Scandal: Cash Found at Judge's Home Sparks Inquiry

Amid a brewing judicial scandal, the BJP has chosen caution concerning the discovery of a huge cash pile at the home of a Delhi High Court judge. The Chief Justice of India is looking into the matter, encouraging a reserved approach from the party regarding judiciary affairs.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted media reports, asserting that the Chief Justice is on top of the situation. This follows an incident where firefighters and police uncovered a large sum of cash while responding to a fire at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence.

In a twist, BJP's IT head, Amit Malviya, pointed out Justice Varma's prior halting of CBI investigations into allegations against politician Shibu Soren. With the Supreme Court initiating an inquiry, a transfer recommendation for Justice Varma has emerged.

