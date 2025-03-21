Left Menu

Security Forces Unearth Cash and Explosives in Chhattisgarh Maoist Hideout

In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, security forces have discovered Rs 8 lakh cash and explosives from a Maoist hideout. The recovery, made near Pandripani village, involved STF, CRPF, and CoBRA units. The seized items, believed to be extorted from locals, included cash, gelatin sticks, and Maoist literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gariaband | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:56 IST
Security forces in Chhattisgarh have successfully unearthed a significant stash of cash and explosives from a Maoist hideout in the Gariaband district, according to police reports on Friday.

The operation took place on a forested hill near Pandripani village, under the jurisdiction of Mainpur police station, and was spearheaded by Special Task Force personnel along with Central Reserve Police Force units.

Recovered items included Rs 8 lakh in cash and numerous explosive materials, suggesting extortion from locals by Naxalites, as stated by Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha.

