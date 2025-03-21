Security Forces Unearth Cash and Explosives in Chhattisgarh Maoist Hideout

Security forces in Chhattisgarh have successfully unearthed a significant stash of cash and explosives from a Maoist hideout in the Gariaband district, according to police reports on Friday.

The operation took place on a forested hill near Pandripani village, under the jurisdiction of Mainpur police station, and was spearheaded by Special Task Force personnel along with Central Reserve Police Force units.

Recovered items included Rs 8 lakh in cash and numerous explosive materials, suggesting extortion from locals by Naxalites, as stated by Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha.

(With inputs from agencies.)