Security Forces Unearth Cash and Explosives in Chhattisgarh Maoist Hideout
In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, security forces have discovered Rs 8 lakh cash and explosives from a Maoist hideout. The recovery, made near Pandripani village, involved STF, CRPF, and CoBRA units. The seized items, believed to be extorted from locals, included cash, gelatin sticks, and Maoist literature.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gariaband | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces in Chhattisgarh have successfully unearthed a significant stash of cash and explosives from a Maoist hideout in the Gariaband district, according to police reports on Friday.
The operation took place on a forested hill near Pandripani village, under the jurisdiction of Mainpur police station, and was spearheaded by Special Task Force personnel along with Central Reserve Police Force units.
Recovered items included Rs 8 lakh in cash and numerous explosive materials, suggesting extortion from locals by Naxalites, as stated by Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- security
- forces
- Maoist
- hideout
- Chhattisgarh
- Gariaband
- recovery
- explosives
- police
- operation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
171 industrial accidents left 124 workers dead, 86 injured in Chhattisgarh in 13 months
Nine dead, 16 injured in two accidents in Raipur, Narayanpur districts in Chhattisgarh
Five dead as car hits truck in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district
Five dead as car jumps divider, crashes into truck on national highway 53 in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district: Police.
Chhattisgarh: 5 people dead in Raipur road accident