Supreme Court Halts Intelligence Head's Dismissal

Israel's Supreme Court temporarily halted the dismissal of the domestic intelligence service head, following cabinet approval. The temporary injunction allows for legal petitions against the decision, with a final ruling expected by April 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:02 IST
  Country:
  • Israel

In a significant judicial move, Israel's Supreme Court issued a temporary injunction on Friday, effectively halting the dismissal of the domestic intelligence service head. This follows a controversial decision made by the cabinet late on Thursday.

The court's ruling provides an opportunity for the judiciary to review petitions challenging the cabinet's decision. These legal actions have prompted widespread attention, considering the sensitive nature of the intelligence service's leadership.

A final decision from the court is anticipated by April 8, marking a critical timeline in this unfolding legal matter. Observers are closely monitoring any developments that could impact national security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

