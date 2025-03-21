Ceasefire Tensions: U.S. Proposal and Intensified Hostilities in Gaza

Hamas announced on Friday that it is considering a U.S. proposal to re-establish a ceasefire in Gaza, following increased Israeli military pressure to free Israeli hostages. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's plan, which aims to lengthen the ceasefire beyond Ramadan and Passover, seeks to provide time for permanent peace negotiations.

The Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, declared an escalation of air, land, and sea offensives while advocating for civilian evacuation to the south of Gaza. This comes after Israel abandoned a two-month-old truce, determined to defeat Hamas and ensure the release of further hostages.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, with the United Nations' UNRWA cautioning about dwindling food supplies that may last only a few days. The blockade has led to increased prices and forced residents to ration their resources as the conflict, dating back to Hamas's October attack, continues to devastate the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)