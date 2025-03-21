Left Menu

Championing Our Heritage: Delhi's Drive for National Symbols' Respect

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued directives for the respectful maintenance of the national flag and statues of national heroes in Delhi. The order emphasizes decorum and proper upkeep, highlighting past neglect and initiating a special campaign for repairs. A compliance report is expected in 30 days.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:24 IST
On Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a decisive step towards preserving Delhi's cultural heritage by issuing strict directives to ensure the respectful maintenance of the national flag and statues of national heroes across the city.

The directive draws attention to the past neglect in maintenance and calls for dignified handling of these national symbols. Gupta expressed concern over the previously overseen condition of many flags and statues, urging immediate and thorough inspections.

A dedicated campaign is underway to address these issues, with a requirement for a compliance report within 30 days, ensuring that damaged structures receive necessary repairs or replacements.

