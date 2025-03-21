Left Menu

Daylight Tragedy: Double Murder in Village Sparks Manhunt

In Uchauri Bhairospur village, two young men, Aman Chauhan and Anurag Singh, were found dead, shot in daylight. The local police have initiated an investigation, deploying multiple teams to find the killers while securing the area. Authorities are working to uncover the motive behind this violent act.

Updated: 21-03-2025 18:33 IST
In a shocking daylight incident on Friday, two men were fatally shot in Uchauri Bhairospur, near the Khanpur police precinct. The victims, identified as Aman Chauhan, 20, and Anurag Singh, also known as Monu, 27, hailed from Sidhauna village.

Upon discovery of the bodies, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja confirmed that both men appeared to have been shot dead. The remains have since been dispatched for post-mortem analyses, adding more urgency to the police investigation. Officers have organized four teams dedicated to apprehending the culprits while enforcing security measures in the area.

The motive behind the killings remains unclear, although initial reports suggest the victims had been invited to the location by acquaintances. The police continue to dig deeper into the case, as SP Raja offered his condolences to the families affected by this senseless act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

