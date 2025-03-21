EU Ramps Up Defense to Counter Russian Threat by 2030
The European Union plans to bolster its defense capabilities by 2030 to counter potential Russian aggression. This decision emerged at a summit, highlighting diverse spending commitments among member states. As the U.S. shifts its focus to the Indo-Pacific, Europe's need for self-reliance grows more pressing.
The European Union has announced its goal to fortify its defense capabilities by 2030 to thwart potential threats from Russia. This milestone was confirmed at a recent summit, where leaders expressed unified commitment despite earlier dissent from some member states, including those spending less on defense.
Concerns about the United States' pivot away from European security toward the Indo-Pacific have spurred the EU to increase defense expenditure. However, disparities exist among EU countries, with some, particularly those farther from Russia, hesitant to raise their defense budgets.
During the summit, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the urgency of strengthening the EU's military posture promptly. The initiative aligns with NATO's analysis, suggesting that Europe must be robust enough to counter any potential Russian attack by 2030, ensuring deterrence and regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
