Nokia Backs EU's Cybersecurity Push for Trusted Networks

Nokia supports the EU's proposal to phase out high-risk suppliers from critical infrastructure, highlighting the importance of trusted networks and strategic de-risking. The company stresses the need for a unified European approach to enhance cybersecurity and protect critical networks from potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 00:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nokia has expressed its strong support for the European Union's recent proposal focused on enhancing cybersecurity by phasing out high-risk suppliers from critical infrastructure. A company spokesperson emphasized the importance of the Cybersecurity Act in promoting trusted networks, which are crucial for safeguarding sensitive systems.

The move towards trusted networks is not just about enhancing security; it is a strategic imperative aimed at reducing risks associated with high-vulnerability suppliers. Nokia asserts that achieving this goal requires a coordinated effort across Europe to ensure comprehensive protection of its digital infrastructure.

Further coverage on this development underscores Nokia's commitment to cybersecurity and its pivotal role in fostering a collective European strategy to counter potential digital threats, reinforcing the company's position as a leader in the industry.

