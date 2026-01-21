Nokia Backs EU's Cybersecurity Push for Trusted Networks

Nokia has expressed its strong support for the European Union's recent proposal focused on enhancing cybersecurity by phasing out high-risk suppliers from critical infrastructure. A company spokesperson emphasized the importance of the Cybersecurity Act in promoting trusted networks, which are crucial for safeguarding sensitive systems.

The move towards trusted networks is not just about enhancing security; it is a strategic imperative aimed at reducing risks associated with high-vulnerability suppliers. Nokia asserts that achieving this goal requires a coordinated effort across Europe to ensure comprehensive protection of its digital infrastructure.

Further coverage on this development underscores Nokia's commitment to cybersecurity and its pivotal role in fostering a collective European strategy to counter potential digital threats, reinforcing the company's position as a leader in the industry.