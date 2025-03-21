Left Menu

Tragic Nightclub Blaze Sparks Legal Scrutiny in North Macedonia

A devastating nightclub fire in Kocani, North Macedonia, resulted in 59 fatalities and led to the arrest of thirteen individuals. The incident drew attention to illegal activities, including the unauthorized acquisition of licenses and inadequate safety measures, prompting nationwide inspections of entertainment venues for compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident that has deeply affected the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, a nightclub fire resulted in the deaths of 59 people, including six minors. The blaze is believed to have been ignited by pyrotechnics, and it has led to the arrest of thirteen individuals, including a former government minister, who have been remanded in custody for 30 days.

The shocking incident has exposed serious safety violations at the venue, as authorities revealed that the club's license was illegally obtained and that it lacked essential safety measures such as fire extinguishers and emergency exits. The structure was made using highly flammable materials, further compounding the risk. State prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski indicated that the tragedy resulted from a series of negligent and unlawful actions by officials.

Among the suspects are officials tied to license approvals, the club owner, and members of the performing band, along with police officers and security guards accused of allowing minors and pyrotechnics inside. In response, authorities have initiated inspections across nightclubs and cafes nationwide to ensure adherence to safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

