Forgery Scandal Rocks Jammu Security Tenders
The proprietor of a Jammu-based security agency allegedly used a forged PSARA certificate to enter government tenders. Ram Sharma is accused of manipulating and utilizing a certificate issued to another agency. The Crime Branch initiated action after a complaint, confirming offenses of fraud and forgery.
A major scandal has surfaced in Jammu as the Crime Branch registered a case against a local security agency proprietor accused of forgery. The suspect, Ram Sharma, allegedly used a fraudulent PSARA certificate to bid for government tenders.
Details emerged that Sharma's agency, Unique Sanitation and Outsourcing Services, managed to participate in prominent tenders, including those at the Government College of Engineering and Technology in Jammu and the Government Medical College in Rajouri.
The investigation commenced after a complaint from Imran Khan, highlighting alleged fraud and forgery. Authorities have appointed a Deputy Superintendent of Police to lead the probe, aiming for a comprehensive inquiry into these serious allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
