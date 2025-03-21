Elon Musk Calls for Pentagon Staff Prosecution Over NYT Leaks

Elon Musk has called for the prosecution of Pentagon employees who, he asserts, leaked misinformation to The New York Times. This follows a report suggesting that Musk was to be briefed on U.S. military strategies concerning China.

Musk, in a post on his social media platform X, labeled the newspaper as "pure propaganda" and expressed anticipation for legal action against the alleged leakers. The New York Times has yet to issue a public statement addressing these allegations.

The controversy highlights potential conflicts of interest for Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, who maintains significant business operations in China. Meanwhile, U.S. official sources reveal that Musk's upcoming briefing would involve senior Pentagon figures and cover a broad range of issues, including potential conflicts with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)