Left Menu

Punjab's Crackdown on Drug Menace: A Bold Stand Against Traffickers

The Punjab government, led by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, has intensified its fight against drugs with campaigns like 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh,' targeting drug traffickers' assets. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force and other units have strengthened efforts, while healthcare and agricultural policies aim to improve state welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:22 IST
Punjab's Crackdown on Drug Menace: A Bold Stand Against Traffickers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to eradicate the drug menace, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria announced the government's intensified crackdown on drug traffickers during the Punjab Assembly's Budget Session. 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh,' a campaign to dismantle the economic chains of drug networks, has seen the demolition of traffickers' properties, demonstrating the administration's unwavering resolve.

The government has restructured and enhanced the Anti-Narcotics Task Force to enforce drug laws, rehabilitate victims, and prevent substance abuse. Additionally, an Anti-Gangster Task Force has been effective in combating organized crime, resulting in numerous arrests, and the recovery of illegal weapons and vehicles.

Beyond law enforcement, the state also emphasizes healthcare and agriculture. Nearly 3 crore patients have received treatments from 'Aam Aadmi Clinics,' as part of a drive to improve public health services. An agriculture committee aims to develop environmental-friendly policies to boost Punjab's farming economy, underscoring the holistic approach to state welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025