Punjab's Crackdown on Drug Menace: A Bold Stand Against Traffickers

In a determined effort to eradicate the drug menace, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria announced the government's intensified crackdown on drug traffickers during the Punjab Assembly's Budget Session. 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh,' a campaign to dismantle the economic chains of drug networks, has seen the demolition of traffickers' properties, demonstrating the administration's unwavering resolve.

The government has restructured and enhanced the Anti-Narcotics Task Force to enforce drug laws, rehabilitate victims, and prevent substance abuse. Additionally, an Anti-Gangster Task Force has been effective in combating organized crime, resulting in numerous arrests, and the recovery of illegal weapons and vehicles.

Beyond law enforcement, the state also emphasizes healthcare and agriculture. Nearly 3 crore patients have received treatments from 'Aam Aadmi Clinics,' as part of a drive to improve public health services. An agriculture committee aims to develop environmental-friendly policies to boost Punjab's farming economy, underscoring the holistic approach to state welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)