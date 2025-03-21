Agra Police Crack Down on Illegal Arms Racket
Agra Police have dismantled an illegal arms supply network, arresting six individuals, including the mastermind, in a joint operation with the SOG and surveillance team. The operation led to the seizure of firearms and ammunition, uncovering a supply chain from Firozabad to Agra.
Agra Police have successfully dismantled an illegal arms supply network, apprehending six individuals, among whom is the alleged mastermind. Authorities conducted a joint operation on Thursday in association with the SOG and the police surveillance team.
Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Bhosale, the operation resulted in the confiscation of five pistols, five country-made firearms, 212 cartridges, and two licensed weapons, which included a rifle and a pistol.
According to Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Tyagi, the lead suspect, Shubham, is an Agra resident who sourced and distributed the illegal arms from Firozabad. The network included five other suspects and investigations are ongoing to trace the full supply chain.
