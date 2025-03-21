Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Honours IAF Sports Achievers, Unveils IAF Sports Bulletin 2024

In a grand and inspiring ceremony held at Air Force Station New Delhi, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), felicitated the outstanding sportsmen of the Indian Air Force (IAF) who have brought immense pride to the nation through their exceptional performances at the Services, National, and International levels. The event, held on 21 March 2025, served as a testament to the IAF’s enduring commitment to fostering a strong sporting culture within its ranks.

A total of 40 accomplished sportsmen and 11 Agniveervayu (Sports) personnel were honoured for their remarkable achievements. These individuals had not only excelled in their respective sports but had also made the nation proud by securing podium finishes at prestigious championships and competitions across various forums — from the Services and National levels to elite International arenas. Their dedication and triumphs have significantly contributed to India’s growing presence in the global sporting landscape.

In addition to individual awards, seven Indian Air Force teams that emerged victorious in Inter Services and National Championships or Games were also felicitated. These teams had demonstrated exemplary teamwork, discipline, and skill, upholding the values of the IAF while proving their mettle against formidable competition.

As part of the ceremony, the Chief of the Air Staff also unveiled the Indian Air Force Sports Bulletin 2024 — a comprehensive annual publication that encapsulates the year-round achievements, milestones, and progress of IAF sportsmen. The bulletin is a tribute to the spirit of sportsmanship, resilience, and excellence that the IAF continues to nurture through its robust sports development programs.

In his keynote address, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh commended the sports achievers for their unwavering determination, discipline, and competitive spirit. He highlighted how these qualities mirror the ethos of the Indian Air Force and contribute to building a well-rounded force that excels not just in operational excellence but also in physical and mental endurance.

“The achievements of our sportsmen are a reflection of the Air Force’s emphasis on holistic development. Your success is not only a matter of personal pride but also a matter of national honour. Continue striving for excellence, maintain the highest standards of perseverance and consistency, and inspire the next generation of air warriors to embrace sports as a way of life,” said the CAS.

He further emphasized the importance of promoting sports as a vital component of military life, encouraging the achievers to act as ambassadors of sporting excellence within the force and beyond. The CAS acknowledged the role of coaches, mentors, and the IAF sports administration in nurturing talent and providing world-class training infrastructure to athletes.

The event also witnessed the presence of senior IAF officials, dignitaries from various sports federations, and family members of the awardees, adding to the emotional and celebratory spirit of the occasion.

The felicitation ceremony stood not only as a moment of recognition but also as an inspiration for all members of the Armed Forces, reaffirming that dedication to physical fitness, discipline, and team spirit continues to be a cornerstone of military preparedness and national pride.

